Prince Harry issued final warning over abuse of royal connections

Prince Harry recently came under fire for his decision to leak royal information to the press in favor of PR credit.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun he claimed, “William’s big fear is that anything he says to his brother in an effort to heal their rift is immediately leaked to the media, and that makes it very difficult for them to have a proper conversation.”

“To carry on a war with Harry’s blood family is unnecessary and counter-productive, and the sooner they realise that the better. They should get on with their lives, stop playing the victim and stop playing on their royal connections by leaking stories while pleading for privacy. People can see through it and anyone who advises them to carry on this way is giving them bad advice.”