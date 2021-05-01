John Abraham officially hands over social media accounts to an NGO

John Abraham recently decided to partake in the fight against covid-19 by giving away control of his Instagram account to an NGO dedicated to sharing relief resources to struggling masses.

The actor announced the news over on Instagram and captioned it to read, “Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER.”

The Instagram note itself read, "As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs."

Check it out below:



