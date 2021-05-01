Richa Chadha sheds light on scriptwriting escapades in lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor Richa Chadha recently got candid about some of the scriptwriting endeavors she has been busying herself with during lockdown.
The actor got candid during her interview with Mid-Day and was quoted saying, “I’ve always enjoyed writing. It’s one of my go-to activities that help clear my mind. “As the lockdown descended upon us last year, I took up writing in a more creative way and tried my hand at scriptwriting.”
“My biggest inspiration has been [actor-writer] Phoebe Waller-Bridge. I feel actors should attempt writing. Whether [the first draft] is good or bad, it doesn’t matter.”