Sonakshi Sinha urges fans to hype up safeguarding efforts amid covid-19 surge

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently turned to her social media accounts and urged the population to better protect themselves during the second covid-19 wave within India.
The actor reached out to her fan base in an Instagram video and urged them to protect the high risk population with hygienic preventative measures.