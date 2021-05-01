close
Sat May 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 1, 2021

Sonakshi Sinha urges fans to hype up safeguarding efforts amid covid-19 surge

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 01, 2021
Sonakshi Sinha urges fans to hype up safeguarding efforts amid covid-19 surge

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently turned to her social media accounts and urged the population to better protect themselves during the second covid-19 wave within India.

The actor reached out to her fan base in an Instagram video and urged them to protect the high risk population with hygienic preventative measures.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood