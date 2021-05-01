Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘trailblazing’ Anushka Sharma on her 33rd birthday

Indian star Kareena Kapoor wished Anushka Sharma on her 33rd birthday on Saturday, calling her ‘trailblazing’.



Sharing a sweet monochrome photo of Anushka from her wedding, the Good Newwz actress wrote “Happy birthday to the trailblazing @anushkasharma" followed by smiling face emoji.

Anushka Sharma is celebrating her first birthday as mom after welcoming her daughter Vamika with Virat Kohli in January this year.

The actress is yet to give a sneak peek into her intimate birthday celebrations with husband and daughter Vamika.