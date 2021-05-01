Kangana Ranaut announces her digital debut as a producer

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has announced that she will make her digital debut as a producer with film Tiku Weds Sheru.



Kangana, on the occasion of her father’s birthday, launched the logo of her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Sharing the logo, she wrote “Launching the logo of @manikarnikafp with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings.”



Earlier, she extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her father, saying “I haven’t just got your blood but also your fire.”

Sharing a throwback black and white picture of her father on Instagram, the Simran actress wrote “Dear Papa, I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and of course brave hot blood, quick temper and volcanic anger. I haven’t just got your blood but also your fire. Happy Birthday Papa Your’s Babbar Sherni Chotu.”