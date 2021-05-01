Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari confirm their engagement

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly and actor Ali Ansari are the newest celebrity couple in the town after they confirmed their engagement on Saturday.



The Gul-o-Gulzar star took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with Ali Ansari from their engagement ceremony and wrote “Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person ALHAMDULILLAH @aliansari_a2.”

Ali Ansari also took to photo-video sharing platform and wrote “Baat Pakki.”

“Honestly, I'm in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I'm happy,” he said.

“From this day forward you should not walk alone @sabooraly,” the actor further said.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.