Rubina Dilaik of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ tests positive for coronavirus

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is under home quarantine after she tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.



Taking to Instagram, Rubina says “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days!”.

“Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested!" she added.

The actress shared the post with the caption, "Covid positive".