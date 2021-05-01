Justin Theroux says its ‘frustrating’ being in the public eye with ex Jennifer Aniston

American actor Justin Theroux is reflecting on the interest that the public had in his marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston which subsequently came with a set of challenges.



The Wanderlust star, 49, during an interview with Rolling Stone, spoke about his marriage with the Friends actor being in the public eye and the world’s fascination with their cordial ties post-divorce.

"You know, it's interesting. In ideal circumstances, you're known for what you do, or for the contributions you make in the arts, literature, movies, whatever. Even if it's a negative review, OK, that's fair play. But there are people who are only curious about the private lives of other people, and...I think the best thing to do is to train your eyes away from it. It creates a preconceived notion of who you are that's inaccurate,” he said.

"It's frustrating, because you think, ‘Well, [novelist] John Updike doesn't have to put up with this [expletive], and he's in the public eye’,” he added.

Theroux and Aniston made their relationship official in 2011 and tied the knot in 2015. In February of 2018, they announced that they were going separate ways.