Documentary on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview to air on Saturday

Meghan Markle and Prince William plunged the British royal family into a crisis with their March interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Their explosive interview is now being analysed in a new 60-minute documentary.
Scheduled to air on Saturday, the documentary is titled "Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary".
According to UK's Daily Express, it would delve deep into the biggest royal crisis in living memory".
Produced by Shearwater for discovery+, the documentary would feature a number of experts.
The commentators would analyse key moments from the royal couple's bombshell interview with TV legend Oprah.