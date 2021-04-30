Documentary on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview to air on Saturday

close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
Web Desk
April 30, 2021

Meghan Markle and  Prince William   plunged  the British royal family into a  crisis  with their March interview with  Oprah Winfrey. 

Their explosive interview  is now being analysed in a new 60-minute documentary.

Scheduled to air on Saturday, the documentary is titled "Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary".

According to UK's Daily Express, it would delve deep into the biggest royal crisis in living memory".

Produced by Shearwater for discovery+, the documentary would feature a number of experts.

The commentators would analyse key moments from the royal couple's bombshell interview with TV legend Oprah.

