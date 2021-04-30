Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘manipulated’ William, Kate leak

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently been put on blast for leaking their private anniversary chat with Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The claim was brought forward by royal author Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun he claimed, "The Queen and Prince Charles made their messages of congratulations to William and Kate on their tenth anniversary in public so why didn’t Harry and Meghan?”

“Instead they relied on their spokespeople leaking out the fact they sent a message, making it look manipulated and contrived.”