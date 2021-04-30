Nick Jonas gears up to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Renowned singer and songwriter Nick Jonas has officially been chosen for the ‘honor’ of hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer announced the news on all his social media platforms and even shared a hilarious video of him talking straight into a Billboard Award with Joe.

The video was captioned with the words, “Truly an honor to have already received the first preemptive 2021 #BBMAs award. Best host ever?! Wow! Tune-in May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @NBC”

Check it out below:







