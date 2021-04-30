close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 30, 2021

Sonu Sood urges the government to offer full-ride education programs to orphans

Sonu Sood recently sent an appeal to the government asking them to pay for the education of those who lost their parents during the pandemic.

The entertainer turned philanthropist took to Instagram to share his appeal and claimed, "I would like to request the government, the state government, central government or whichever institutes that are trying to help, that there should be a rule that whosoever has lost family members during COVID-19, the education of their kids, from school to college, be it in a government school or private school, should be free of cost."

