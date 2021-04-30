Selena Gomez gears up for acting return in horror thriller ‘Spiral’

Renowned singer and songwriter Selena Gomez has decided to dust off her acting chops alongside Drake in a new horror thriller.

The news was brought forward in a report by Deadline and according to its findings; the psychological thriller titled Spiral will be directed with one of Selena’s close friends Petra Collins and will have Drake on board as its executive producer.

The release date regarding the film and any further news has yet to be announced however.