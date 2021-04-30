Selana Gomez unveils brand new mental health campaign

Renowned singer and songwriter Selana Gomez recently turned to social media and announced the release of her very own mental health campaign.

The singer announced the news on Instagram with a screen gab of her notes section and her entire statement came “from my heart” and is utterly youth focused.

Gomez timed the release with Mental Health Awareness Month and aims to "empower the Millennial and Gen Z communities to speak up, and encourage financial support to expand access to mental health resources in educational settings."

In her statement Gomez admitted, "I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age. If I had learned about my mental health earlier on — been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects — my journey could have looked very different."

