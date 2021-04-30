close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 30, 2021

Selana Gomez unveils brand new mental health campaign

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 30, 2021
Selana Gomez unveils brand new mental health campaign

Renowned singer and songwriter Selana Gomez recently turned to social media and announced the release of her very own mental health campaign.

The singer announced the news on Instagram with a screen gab of her notes section and her entire statement came “from my heart” and is utterly youth focused.

Gomez timed the release with Mental Health Awareness Month and aims to "empower the Millennial and Gen Z communities to speak up, and encourage financial support to expand access to mental health resources in educational settings."

In her statement Gomez admitted, "I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age. If I had learned about my mental health earlier on — been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects — my journey could have looked very different."

Check it out below:



Latest News

More From Entertainment