Riddhima shares a heartfelt note to remember late father Rishi Kapoor on first death anniversary

Riddhima shares a heartfelt note to remember late father Rishi Kapoor first death anniversary

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartfelt note to remember her late father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, saying “If only I could hear you call me mushk once more.”



Sharing a collage of childhood and recent stunning photos with the dad, Riddhima Kapoor said “If only i could hear you call me mushk once more ...’

She also shared the quotes of British author Dorothy Mae Cavendish to remember her father.

“Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again. – Dorothy Mae Cavendish”

“I love you always,” she concluded.