‘Life will never be same without him’, Neetu on Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary

Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor remembered late husband Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, saying “life will never be the same without him.”



Sharing a stunning throwback photo with Rishi, Neetu said “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks: his anecdotes!!”

She further said “We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever, we have accepted life will never be the same without him!!! But life will go on ....#rishikapoor.”

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year at the age of 67.