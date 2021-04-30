BTS, Justin Bieber prepare for new music collaboration

Justin Bieber and global hotshots BTS recently decided to team up for their first ever music video collaboration and fans are already in a frenzy over the report.

The news was brought forward by sources close to Page Six and reportedly, “They are taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right.”

The insider also speculates the track “could be part of a deluxe release of [Bieber’s recently released album] ‘Justice’ to keep the album on the charts.”