close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 30, 2021

Kangana Ranaut calls out people crying to ‘foreign daddies’ amid covid-19

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 30, 2021
Kangana Ranaut calls out people crying to ‘foreign daddies’ amid covid-19

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently turned to social media and bashed the public for ‘crying’ to their ‘foreign daddies’.

The star shed light on it all in a video to Tw7itter and it was captioned with a warning that read, "Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India.... your time is up .." (sic)

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood