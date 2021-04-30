Kangana Ranaut calls out people crying to ‘foreign daddies’ amid covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently turned to social media and bashed the public for ‘crying’ to their ‘foreign daddies’.
The star shed light on it all in a video to Tw7itter and it was captioned with a warning that read, "Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India.... your time is up .." (sic)