Kangana Ranaut calls out people crying to ‘foreign daddies’ amid covid-19

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently turned to social media and bashed the public for ‘crying’ to their ‘foreign daddies’.

The star shed light on it all in a video to Tw7itter and it was captioned with a warning that read, "Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India.... your time is up .." (sic)

Check it out below:



