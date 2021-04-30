Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor in ICU after COVID-19 diagnosis

Randhir Kapoor earlier said he is not having any troubles breathing and does not need a bed in the ICU

Renowned Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital, a day after he tested positive for coronavirus.

He was admitted to the hospital after doctors find out he was suffering from the novel virus on Thursday,.

Updating about his health, Kapoor assured fans he is not having any troubles breathing, hence he does not need a bed in the ICU.



However, doctors felt the need to move him to get more COVID-related tests done.

"The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time," he said earlier.

“I have no clue how I got Covid. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital," the actor went on.



He added that his wife Babita and their daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor have all tested negative for the disease.

Randhir had lost both his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor, in the span of one year.

In particular Rishi, who lost his battle to cancer, passed away exactly one year ago, on April 30, 2020.