Katie Price's future husband Carl Woods splashes out £800k on Essex property for her

Carl Woods seems to be serious and excited to start a married life with her ladylove Katie Price in style as he treated his wife-to-be with £800k family home in Essex.



The 42-year-old former glamour model's future husband is reportedly splashing out £800,000 on a lavish five bed home in Essex for them to live with her kids until the work on her 'mucky' mansion is completed.



The 32-year-old car dealer is seemingly doing what he can to delight his bride-to-be as he wants her to live very best lives with kids while they wait for the refurbishments.

The charming showbiz star previously revealed she's planning on moving back to the notorious 'mucky' mansion once it's been transformed with her kids- who she admitted hate it there.

Katie Price and her children are set to take up temporary residence in a stunning Essex property that Carl Woods is hoping to make a tidy profit from in the future.