close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 30, 2021

Katie Price's future husband Carl Woods splashes out £800k on Essex property for her

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 30, 2021

Carl Woods  seems to be serious and excited to start a married life with her ladylove Katie Price in style as he  treated his wife-to-be  with £800k family home in Essex.

The 42-year-old former glamour model's future husband is reportedly splashing out £800,000 on a lavish five bed home in Essex for them to live with her kids until the work on her 'mucky' mansion is completed.

The 32-year-old car dealer is seemingly doing what he can to delight his bride-to-be as  he  wants her to live  very best lives with kids while they wait for the refurbishments.

The charming showbiz star previously revealed she's planning on moving back to the notorious 'mucky' mansion once it's been transformed with her kids- who she admitted hate it there.

Katie Price and her children are set to take up temporary residence in a stunning Essex property that Carl Woods is hoping to make a tidy profit from in the future.

Latest News

More From Entertainment