Prince William and Kate Middleton share family video on wedding anniversary

Days after Prince Philip's death, Prince William and Kate Middleton Thursday celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Millions of fans from across the world sent best wishes to the royal couple on social media.

Prince William and Kate thanked the fans for sending greetings on their 10th wedding anniversary.

The official Instagram of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a video of the couple and their children.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," read the caption.



