PM Imran Khan, PTI will not be able to campaign, says Maryam on heckling video of Amjad Afridi

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Photo: File

Taking a shot at the PTI over their poor governance, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party will not be able to campaign and will be heckled like their candidate was in NA-249 by-polls.

"I have said it earlier and I will say it again, Imran Khan and PTI will not be able to campaign, and if they do, this is how they will be welcomed," tweeted Maryam while responding to a video shared by former journalist Talat Hussain showing PTI candidate for NA-249 by-poll being heckled by people of the Karachi consistency.

The PML-N leader continued: "Masses know who is exactly responsible for their troubles and woes today".

She said that the ruling party's MNAs and MPAs expect such an outcome in a general election, adding that this is why "splinter and pressure groups" were emerging in PTI.

Maryam's tweet came as her party candidate former finance minister Miftah Ismail took a lead according to the unofficial results reported in the NA-249 by-election.



At the time this report was filed, Ismail was in the lead with 2,778 votes as per the unofficial results of 59 out of 249 polling stations.



PPP candidate Abdul Qadir Mandokhel was in second with 2,724 votes, while the candidate for banned TLP Nazeer Ahmed was in third with 2,343 votes. PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal was in third place with 1,978 votes, MQM's Hafiz Muhammad Mursaleen was fourth with 1,653 votes and PTI in fifth place with 1,443 votes.