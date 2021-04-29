close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 29, 2021
Meghan Markle ‘offended’ over hosting show on princesses, puppies

Meghan Markle has reportedly been left offended by a recent idea that she hosts a show about princesses and puppies.

For those unversed, the entire conversation surrounding puppies and princesses began during Meghan’s talk with Quibi’s founder Jeffrey Katzenberg.

According to Mail on Sunday and they were quoted saying, “Meghan seemed to find that idea offensive and though she was gracious in the moment, people in the room were a bit appalled that this was the pitch to her.”

