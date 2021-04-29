Sources weigh in on Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez’s split: ‘They’re still trying’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sources recently shed light on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s recent split as well as their intentions moving forward.
The news was brought forward by a source close to People magazine and they were quoted saying, “Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends.”
Even though the duo has a lot to work through, their main priorities are their own children and thus are trying to learn how to "talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way.”