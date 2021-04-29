close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 29, 2021

Ileana D’Cruz touches on her reliance over ‘uncertainty’: ‘It pushes me’

Ileana D’Cruz recently sat down and spilled the beans on her love for life’s uncertainty.

According to a report by IANS Ileana was quoted saying, “I think in most films that I have done I constantly question how I will do it, and that is what pushes me forward because I think if I walked into a film completely cocky and confident, I wouldn’t be really able to do justice in a way.”

“I like the uncertainty, not really knowing how I am going to do it. I like getting into a sphere that is uncertain. It sounds really strange but it pushes me to do better and work harder.”

