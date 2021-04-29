Ileana D’Cruz touches on her reliance over ‘uncertainty’: ‘It pushes me’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ileana D’Cruz recently sat down and spilled the beans on her love for life’s uncertainty.
According to a report by IANS Ileana was quoted saying, “I think in most films that I have done I constantly question how I will do it, and that is what pushes me forward because I think if I walked into a film completely cocky and confident, I wouldn’t be really able to do justice in a way.”
“I like the uncertainty, not really knowing how I am going to do it. I like getting into a sphere that is uncertain. It sounds really strange but it pushes me to do better and work harder.”