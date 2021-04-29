Sonu Sood urges fans to lend a helping hand amid covid-19 surge

Bollywood star Sonu Sood has showed off how badly his phone his phone’s been blowing up with fans needing aid amid covid-19 second wave.

The star showed off the massive public outcry for help in a short Instagram video and captioned it with the words, “The speed at which we get requests across the country.”

“Trying my best to reach out to everyone. Everyone...Please come forward. We need more helping hands. Do your best to the best of your capabilities.”

