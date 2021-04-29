Arjun Kapoor touches on sister’s celebrity fundraising platform

Arjun Kapoor recently discussed the fundraising platform founded by his sister that made his 1 crore donation possible in the midst of a covid-19 surge.

The actor gushed over his sister Anshula Kapoor during an interview with Mid-Day and was quoted saying, “The pandemic has made us stare at an abyss of suffering. It has made us all step forward and help as many people as possible.”

“Anshula and I have tried to contribute through Fankind. We have helped about 30,000 people across India and raised Rs 1 crore to aid them. It makes me proud that the platform has supported those in serious need.”