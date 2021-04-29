Prince William, Queen teamed up to ban Meghan Markle from Princess Diana's jewelry

The Queen and Prince William reportedly were so concerned with Meghan Markle’s behaviour during her time with the royal family that they decided to exclude her borrowing Princess Diana’s jewelry.

The monarch staff had reportedly approached the Duke of Cambridge about their "reservations about some of Meghan's behaviour".

As a consequence, William backed the Queen’s decision to prevent the Duchess of Sussex from borrowing jewelry from the Royal Collection, which includes items worn by the late Princess Diana.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton wrote for MailOnline saying: "I've learned senior staff working for the Queen had shared with William their reservations about some of Meghan's behaviour.

"William is believed to have backed a decision – approved by the Queen – to ban Meghan from borrowing items in the Royal Collection, including tiaras and jewellery once worn by his mother Princess Diana."