close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 29, 2021

Justin Bieber convinces Victoria Beckham to try out Crocs

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 29, 2021

 Victoria Beckham's gift from Justin Bieber  left her in fits of laughter.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Spice Girls star shared that the Yummy singer had gifted her a pair of lilac Crocs.

The pair featured multiple charms from Justin’s own Drew House brand collaboration.

"A lot of people have been asking me what I'm planning on wearing after lockdown," she wrote to her 28.9 million followers.

"What do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?"

"OK this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs," Victoria said.

"Never worn a pair of Crocs. This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much."

Latest News

More From Entertainment