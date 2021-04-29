Reese Witherspoon shares how media treated Britney Spears differently than her

Talking about how the media was unforgiving towards Spears, Witherspoon said she was still lent an easy hand

Reese Witherspoon reflected upon the cruel media scrutiny she had to live her life in.

While talking about how the media was unforgiving towards Spears, Witherspoon said she was still lent an easy hand.

"My children will tell you stories about being in preschool and people climbing on the roofs of our cars," the actress told TIME.



When Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares her two oldest children, got divorced in 2008, it was the same time as Spears split from Kevin Federline.

The media hounded the two women, however, Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner were defined as'good' and Spears and Lindsay Lohan as 'bad.'

"What if the media had decided I was something else? I would be in a totally different position," Witherspoon revealed.

The Big Little Lies star even recalled times when she would scream at cameras, but the videos would rarely affect her reputation the same way it did to other celebrities.

"I want to say it's my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And kind of [expletive]," she added.