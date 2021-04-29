Kate Middleton received 'roaring' welcome upon arrival to her wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary and moments of their wedding are surfacing.



Among the guests that attended the grand wedding were Martin and Sue Fidler and speaking to People magazine, Martin detailed the electric atmosphere that buzzed in the crowds as the Duchess of Cambridge arrived as the Abbey for her wedding.



He explained: "Everything outside just roared.

"You could hear it all outside to begin with as she approached.

"It was like a wave of sound getting louder and louder as she got closer to the Abbey.

"When the trumpets started inside to announce that she'd arrived, it's a wonder the roof didn't lift off!"