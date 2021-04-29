KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi says the competition in the NA-249 by-poll being held in Karachi will be fierce till the last vote is counted.



He, however, told Geo News on Thursday that PTI is leading in every survey related to the NA-249 constituency of Karachi.

Polling for the by-election in the NA-249 constituency started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any interval. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI's Faisal Vawda resigned.

Vawda worked for the NA-249 constituency after it was neglected for 20 years, said Naqvi, while talking about PTI's chances of winning in the by-poll.



About PPP, Naqvi said that the party had entered the playing field only two weeks ago. "I have heard that PPP has done a lot of work," he said.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday today (Thursday, April 29) to facilitate voters.



There are 30 candidates in the electoral arena, including PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, PTI's Amjad Afridi, PPP'S Qadir Khan Mandokhel, Karachi’s former mayor Mustafa Kamal and MQM's Hafiz Mursaleen, besides 18 independent candidates.