close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 29, 2021

Kendall Jenner gives chill spring vibes in bright yellow jacket during NYC outing

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 29, 2021

Kendall Jenner looked incredible in  gorgeous  outfit during her latest outing in NY City on Wednesday, giving fans major style envy in yellow jean jacket.

 The 25-year-old supermodel stood out in her bold look as she left hotel with her bodyguard, wearing a bright yellow jean jacket over a  white T-shirt with matching trousers.

The runway  beauty attracted a massive crowed around her   as she stepped out for an errands run.  The cover girl stunned onlookers with her sidewalk during her appearance.

The reality star  flaunted  her slim midsection with her high-waisted yellow trousers, which featured flared bottoms.

Kendall paired the bottoms with a matching jacket, which she opted to leave open.

She also wore a black face mask with small framed sunglasses to round out her spring chic ensemble. The brunette beauty styled her hair sleek and center parted with minimal makeup.

Kendall Jenner's  stunning pictures went viral  and attracted massive applause from her admirers  as she was looking  elegant in stylish outfit.

Latest News

More From Entertainment