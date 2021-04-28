Jamie Spears' claps back against mom Lynne over objection of fees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jamie Spears' law firm has decided to clap back against claims they ‘exploited’ Britney Spears’ conservatorship fight with ‘outlandish’ legal fees.
According to a legal document obtained by People magazine the law firm believes, "Despite having zero involvement in her daughter's conservatorship until very recently, Lynne Spears is asserting claims as if she were a party directly involved in the litigation (which she is not).”
They even went as far as to say that Britney’s mother Lynne is not "acting in the best interests" of her child and has “no knowledge” about the fees related to the case.