Arnold Schwarzenegger reminisces over becoming a grandfather: 'I feel old’

Action movie hero Arnold Schwarzenegger recently took fans on an emotional rollarcoaster with his thoughts regarding becoming a grandfather to baby Lyla.

The action hero got candid during his virtual interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show this Monday.

He shed light on his recent promotion to grand fatherhood during his appearance and admitted that while the idea feels "Fantastic. The only thing is, it makes me feel old to think about now I have a grandchild."

He did clarify however that “It's really great having a grandchild. It's a beautiful, beautiful baby, baby Lyla, and I'm very proud of Katherine and Chris. They're doing really great together as parents."

