Shraddha Kapoor urges fans to donate plasma to help Covid patients

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has urged her fans who are eligible to donate plasma to help save the lives of Covid-19 patients as India battles second wave of coronavirus.



The Baaghi actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of her brother Siddhanth Kapoor donating plasma.

She wrote in the caption “My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma.”

“Urge all those who are eligible to do the same please,” Shraddha asked her fans to donate plasma.

Siddhanth was tested Covid positive in December last year and now he decided to donate his plasma to help others fight the disease.