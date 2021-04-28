close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 28, 2021

'Game Of Thrones' actress reveals she gave birth to first child during lockdown

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 28, 2021

Natalie Dormer who rose to fame for her role in "Game Of Thrones" has revealed that she gave birth to her first child during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to a report Natalie and her partner David Oakes welcomed the baby girl in January.

 Daily Mail reported that only the couple's closest friends and family knew the baby had arrived.

Natalie, who doesn't use social media, shared the news with her friend Ester Rantzen while appearing on  her podscast.

Latest News

More From Entertainment