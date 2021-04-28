'Game Of Thrones' actress reveals she gave birth to first child during lockdown

Natalie Dormer who rose to fame for her role in "Game Of Thrones" has revealed that she gave birth to her first child during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to a report Natalie and her partner David Oakes welcomed the baby girl in January.

Daily Mail reported that only the couple's closest friends and family knew the baby had arrived.

Natalie, who doesn't use social media, shared the news with her friend Ester Rantzen while appearing on her podscast.