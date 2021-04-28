close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 28, 2021

Prince Charles requests to unite to help India amid Covid-19 crisis

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 28, 2021

Prince Charles has called for help for India which is currently going through a Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement, the Prince of Wales called for action saying “we must now help India”.

"For well over a year the pandemic has had a devastating impact on so many of us around the world.

"This week, I have been deeply saddened by the tragic images we have all seen as COVID-19 takes its horrific toll in India.

"Like many others, I have a great love for India and have enjoyed many wonderful visits to the country.

"Indian aid and ingenuity has been a support to other countries throughout this immensely difficult time.

"As India has helped others, so now must we help India." 

Latest News

More From Entertainment