Prince Charles requests to unite to help India amid Covid-19 crisis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Charles has called for help for India which is currently going through a Covid-19 crisis.
In a statement, the Prince of Wales called for action saying “we must now help India”.
"For well over a year the pandemic has had a devastating impact on so many of us around the world.
"This week, I have been deeply saddened by the tragic images we have all seen as COVID-19 takes its horrific toll in India.
"Like many others, I have a great love for India and have enjoyed many wonderful visits to the country.
"Indian aid and ingenuity has been a support to other countries throughout this immensely difficult time.
"As India has helped others, so now must we help India."