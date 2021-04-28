Prince William was angry with Meghan Markle 'for well over a year' before Oprah interview

Prince William was reportedly fed up with Meghan Markle for a while.

According to royal expert Dan Wootton said that "the level of bitterness and rancour between the Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex has, if anything, been underplayed".

Writing in the Mail Online, Mr Wootton said: "Wills was angry about the behaviour of his sister-in-law for well over a year.

"And that was before she sat down with Oprah Winfrey to attack his beloved wife and then accuse his flesh and blood of racism and uncaring behaviour towards someone with mental health issues."

"William soon began to wonder about some of Meghan's traits and motivations.

"He was worried that at times she seemed to be more concerned about her personal progression or profile over the wider goals and aims of the Royal Family.

"But he largely kept any reservations to himself as he desperately wanted her to be happy and appreciated the huge adjustment of entering the Royal Family.

"Following Megxit though, everything changed. He could no longer hide his true feelings because he felt like she had publicly attempted to disrespect his family and the Queen."

"I've learned senior staff working for the Queen had shared with William their reservations about some of Meghan's behaviour.

"William is believed to have backed a decision – approved by the Queen – to ban Meghan from borrowing items in the Royal Collection, including tiaras and jewellery once worn by his mother Princess Diana.

"Kate is also thought to have shared with William details of an awkward encounter with Meghan, which I first revealed in December 2018, where she warned her sister-in-law not to talk rudely to staff at Kensington Palace."