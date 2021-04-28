Ali Safina announces covid-19 positive status

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actor Ali Safina recently took to social media to address his covid-19 status and already has fans worried sick.
Ali let fans in on the diagnosis via a post on Twitter and it read, “Dosto (friends), I’ve been tested positive for Corona virus after dodging it for almost more than a year. Wish me luck!!” (sic)