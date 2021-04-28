close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 28, 2021
Ali Safina announces covid-19 positive status

Pakistani actor Ali Safina recently took to social media to address his covid-19 status and already has fans worried sick.

Ali let fans in on the diagnosis via a post on Twitter and it read, “Dosto (friends), I’ve been tested positive for Corona virus after dodging it for almost more than a year. Wish me luck!!” (sic)

Check it out below:


