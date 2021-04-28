close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 28, 2021
Lana Del Rey unveils brand new album release ‘Blue Banister’

Lyricist and singer Lana Del Rey recently turned towards social media to unveil the release of her new album Blue Banister.

Ray made the announcement via a short and sweet note on the official release date and even shared the official poster for Blue Banister.

The album is set drop two months from now on July 4 and Ray’s fan base is already in a frenzy.

Check it out below:


