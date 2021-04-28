close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
April 28, 2021

Kareena Kapoor shares message for people who don't understand 'gravity of situation' in India

Wed, Apr 28, 2021
Kareena Kapoor shares message for people who don’t understand ‘gravity of situation’ in India

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her disappointment over people who don’t understand ‘gravity of the situation’ in India.

In a statement on Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in.”

“The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically,” Kareena said.

She urged the fans to discourage these people and break this chain.

“Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you.”

