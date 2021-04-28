Kangana Ranaut pens emotional note over decade long Bollywood career

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently penned a short note over her 15 year career in Bollywood.

The actress debuted the walk down memory lane over on Twitter and wrote, “15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP.”

“Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone #15yearsofgangster” (sic)

