Alaya F feels ‘wonderful’ being compared to Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

Alaya F is being compared to other starlets from her age group, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood starlet Alaya F barely got a chance to make her mark in the industry owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, that hasn’t stopped the public from comparing the newbie to other starlets from her age group who are thriving in their freshly-launched careers: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Speaking about the constant comparisons, the Jawani Jaaneman star told Times of India that she feels honoured to be getting compared to them.

"I think it’s wonderful. They are wonderful, amazing, talented, successful girls and they are all so different from each other. They all have something unique to offer which is why they are so successful, and to be bracketed with them is just wonderful,” she said.

“They have all done many movies and have been very successful in their careers so I feel like it's wonderful,” she continued.

“I think comparison must be looked at very positively. Just focus on the positives of everything. I think that's very important,” she added.