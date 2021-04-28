Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no future with Royal Family

The British royal family would soon get rid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed a royal biographer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be completely 'ditched' from the royal family under the excuse of a cost-cutting overhaul, according to Angela Levin.

The author of 'Harry: A Biography of a Prince' shared her thoughts on the Sussexes' future in the Royal Family, claiming: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer."

Angela, during her chat with Britain’s TalkRadio, predicted: "I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the royal family."

She went on to say that Queen has so far resisted cutting back the “outer edge” of the monarchy “for sentimental reasons.”

But Harry’s dad - heir to the throne - “wants to change and I think he will do that,” she added.

Royal Family will reportedly cut down other members of “the Firm” to just Charles and wife Camilla, as well as Prince William and his family, wife Catherine and their kids, George, Louis and Charlotte.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their role as senior royals when they moved to California, still hold their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



The author shared her knowledge on Prince Charles' expected move about Harry and Meghan. Angela also claimed that other royals could be made to take on paid work to help support themselves while losing their titles and patronages, the outlet said.