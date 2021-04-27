close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 27, 2021

Queen Elizabeth returns to work after husband's death

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 27, 2021

Queen Elizabeth held virtual Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace as she  resumed royal duties after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Prince Philip who died earlier this  month  was buried on April 17. 

 Most of royal family members started their duties after the official period of mourning ended.

The monarch returned to work five days after the end of the royal mourning period.

The Queen's first two royal engagements included diplomatic virtual audiences.

Commenting on the Queen's appearance, UK's Daily Express wrote, "The Queen has signalled she is not leaving her post anytime soon as she carried out her first two royal engagements since the funeral of Prince Philip."

The Queen celebrated her 95th birthday days after the death of Edinburgh who died at the age of 99.

Latest News

More From Entertainment