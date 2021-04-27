close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 27, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to join Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez at a concert

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 27, 2021

As   part of their efforts to  help the world recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle  are joining celebrities from the entertainment industry.

The couple  is due to take part at a concert to "reunite the world" during the pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would join the likes of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel for the concert called Vax Live, according to UK Daily Express.

Scheduled to start on May 8. Meghan and Harry will join the event as "campaign chairs".

In a statement issued by the couple, the Duke and Duchess said: "Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle - together. "Now we need to recover and heal - together."

The royal couple said, "We can't leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone everywhere has equal access to the vaccine."

The statement added, "We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. "This mission couldn't be more critical or important."

Latest News

More From Entertainment