Ayushmann Khurrana contributes to relief fund; ‘People need as much help as possible’

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed that he and his wife director Tahira Kashyap have contributed to the Covid-19 relief fund, saying “People need as much help as possible”.



Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann issued a statement about their donations.

The Dream Girl actor’s post read, "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support.”

He further said “People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more."

"We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund in this hour of need.”

“This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit," he said before signing off.



Tahira also shared the same post on her Instagram account as well.