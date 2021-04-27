Pooja Hegde updates fans about her health after Covid-19 diagnosis

Bollywood star Pooja Hegde, who was tested positive for coronavirus on April 25, has updated her fans about her health, saying “I am doing good and have mild symptoms”.



The Housefull 4 actress took to Instagram and shared a Story where she wrote “'Thank you for all the love and healing wishes you have showered me with. I am doing good and have mild symptoms. Ya'll make me smile. Love you'' followed by heart emojis.

Earlier Pooja wrote, “Hello everyone... This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself.”

“I request all those who've come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," she concluded.